Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest

What happened

Former President Jimmy Carter was buried alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on Thursday after being eulogized at a grand state funeral in Washington National Cathedral and then back home at a smaller, private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years. All five living presidents and other world leaders attended the state funeral, as did friends and family.

Who said what

Carter, who died at age 100, often "eschewed the pomp of high office as haughty and unbecoming," The Washington Post said. But his state funeral, per tradition, was "replete with the exalted trappings of a presidential send-off." The image of the five living presidents, all wearing black suits and blue ties, offered a "rare image of presidential unity" that spoke of "preservation and strength" in a time of upheaval and polarization, The New York Times said.

Posthumous eulogies written by former President Gerald Ford and Carter's vice president Walter Mondale were read by their sons. President Joe Biden repeatedly praised Carter's character. "Today we may think he was from a bygone era," he said. "But in reality, he saw well into the future."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Stuart Eizenstat, a longtime friend and adviser to Carter, said in his eulogy it was "time to redeem his presidency and also lay to rest the myth that his greatest achievements came only as a former president." Carter, he said, "may not be a candidate for Mount Rushmore, but he belongs in the foothills."