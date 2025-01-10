Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest

The state funeral was attended by all living presidents

Jimmy Carter&#039;s state funeral attended by five living presidents
Jimmy Carter's casket passes by all five living presidents in Washington National Cathedral
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Former President Jimmy Carter was buried alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on Thursday after being eulogized at a grand state funeral in Washington National Cathedral and then back home at a smaller, private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years. All five living presidents and other world leaders attended the state funeral, as did friends and family.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

