'Far less life-changing than it should have been'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Juneteenth is about more than the end of slavery'
Los Angeles Times editorial board
Juneteenth is "no more a holiday just for Black people than the Fourth of July is a holiday just for white people," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. It "recognizes and celebrates a profound milestone in American history," but it "didn't end systemic racism and its discriminatory effects in housing, employment and education" that are still felt today. However, there are "reasons to celebrate this holiday," as Juneteenth is "about honoring fortitude, perseverance and, yes, optimism."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'We have run federal agencies. Here's what the civil service needs.'
Mike Hayden, James Loy, Mike McConnell, John Negroponte and Sean O'Keefe at The Washington Post
There should be a new way of appointing civil servants "that preserves all that is right with our civil service but also addresses what almost everyone agrees is wrong with it," say Mike Hayden, James Loy, Mike McConnell, John Negroponte and Sean O'Keefe. Using "political ideology as a litmus test" in civil appointments "presents a dangerous risk to our national security," but "these employees must also be held accountable for doing their jobs well."
'To protect Taiwan and the Philippines, the US must show strength in the seas'
Joseph Bosco at The Hill
China's "expansionist claims threaten to set off a regional war that could quickly erupt into global conflict," says Joseph Bosco. The United States is "critical to the fate of both Taiwan and the Philippines," and whoever occupies the White House "must dispel the United States' official vagueness if it is to avoid a tragic strategic miscalculation by China." The Biden administration "must intensify the flow and upgrade the quality of weapons systems to Taiwan."
'Why I'm calling for a warning label on social media platforms'
Vivek Murthy at The New York Times
The mental health problem "among young people is an emergency — and social media has emerged as an important contributor," says Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. It is "time to require a surgeon general's warning label on social media platforms," which would "regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proved safe." But a "warning label would not, on its own, make social media safe for young people," so the "rest of society can play a role also."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Boston Celtics win record 18th NBA title
Speed Read In the NBA Finals, the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Putin visits North Korea amid hunt for weapons
Speed Read Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for supporting his war in Ukraine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
IRS seeks to close loophole used by ultra-wealthy
Speed Read "Partnership basis shifting" means financial assets are shuttled through related corporate entities to avoid being taxed
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Who is Royce White, the basketball star challenging Sen. Amy Klobuchar?
In The Spotlight He's railed against the 'Jewish elite' and said women have become 'too mouthy.' Now the one-time college hoops star has the GOP's endorsement to try and flip Minnesota red
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'When you get sick, the focus should be on getting better'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week Staff Published
-
Biden's border crackdown: too little, too late?
Talking Point New executive order is unlikely to shore up America's southern frontier – but it could make his Republican opponents sweat
By The Week UK Published
-
'America's adversaries don't share the dream of a nuclear-free world'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why the Hunter Biden verdict isn't the slam dunk Republicans have been calling for
Talking Points After years of targeting the President's family amidst claims of a rigged justice system, some conservatives still aren't satisfied with the younger Biden's three felony convictions.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why does Trump talk about sharks so much?
The Explainer How to understand the former president's comments on one of nature's perfect killing machines
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'We must instead learn how to do better science faster'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Roads are a scarce good'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published