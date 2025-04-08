Kennedy: Cutting to the bone at HHS

The Health and Human Services Secretary has laid off 10,000 HHS employees

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
This administration has essentially 'committed itself to an enthusiastically pro-death agenda'
"'Make America Healthy Again' actually means the opposite," said Jonathan Cohn in The Bulwark. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week began laying off 10,000 HHS employees, in addition to 10,000 who've left voluntarily—a combined 25 percent workforce reduction that will make Americans more vulnerable. Kennedy is gutting the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health. Other divisions, handling everything from job safety to toxic substances, are merging into a new unit, the Administration for Healthy America, that will give Kennedy even greater control. We're losing programs that are working, like federal substance abuse aid that has cut overdose deaths by 24 percent in 12 months, saving 27,000 lives. Instead of curbing overdoses and infectious diseases, Kennedy is "going after vaccines."

An HHS "shake-up was past due," said Ryan Long in National Review. The department is "bloated, redundant, and misaligned" with our needs. Yet if "shrinking HHS makes sense," Kennedy is doing so in a way that "vindicates his critics," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. He tapped anti-vaccine crusader David Geier to study already-debunked links between vaccines and autism, sending a signal that he plans to "push out scientists who don't toe Kennedy's anti-vaccine line." No surprise that the FDA's vaccine chief, Peter Marks, quit this week, saying that Kennedy wanted only "subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies."



