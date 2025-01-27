'Most troubling is his long record of anti-vaccine advocacy'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walks through the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 19, 2024.
Senators 'would be wise to believe RFK Jr.'s career of spreading falsehoods'
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

'Why RFK JR. is dangerous to public health'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸