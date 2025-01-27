'Most troubling is his long record of anti-vaccine advocacy'

'Why RFK JR. is dangerous to public health'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Senators have an "obligation to scrutinize" Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "giant closet of business conflicts and dubious ideas" about vaccines, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The "risk is high that Kennedy will use his power and pulpit at HHS to enrich his trial-lawyer friends at the expense of public health and medical innovation." Senators "would be wise to believe RFK Jr.'s career of spreading falsehoods rather than his confirmation conversions."

'Eighty years on, I still find it hard to believe that the Holocaust happened to us'

Mala Tribich at The Independent

During the Holocaust, we "barely dared to dream that we would survive another day, let alone imagine that one day we would live in freedom," says Mala Tribich. "Eighty years later, marking Holocaust Memorial Day at Auschwitz and standing shoulder to shoulder with survivors of Nazi camps" is "something that I could never have imagined." On this "milestone anniversary, the world will remember the million Jewish people murdered at Auschwitz, the six million Jewish people murdered."

'2024 was not a good year for death row inmates seeking mercy'

Austin Sarat at The Hill

In "place after place, clemency boards and governors turned deaf ears to claims that miscarriages of justice, mental illness or rehabilitation justified mercy," says Austin Sarat. Lawyers "representing death row inmates will have to adapt new strategies and focus on educating clemency boards and governors about the special place of mercy." The "failure of governors to grant clemency in capital cases this year may reflect the progress abolitionists have made in changing public attitudes about the death penalty."

'The Buffalo Bills have put their fans in a trap'

Alex Kirshner at Slate

The "modern NFL has one fundamental truth: Most teams do not have Patrick Mahomes, but one team does, and that team will never be out of the rest of our hair," says Alex Kirshner. Was "Kansas City's 32–29 win over Buffalo in Sunday's AFC Championship the most demoralizing yet of this run of four in a row?" It "depends on whether stacking more of these on the pile hurts more or at some point gives way to numbness."

