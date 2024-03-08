'Biden has contaminated the historic public support for LEGAL immigration'

'Biden spurred another immigration calamity'

Stephen Moore in the Boston Herald

Americans are a welcoming people, but President Joe Biden's "welcome mat" to migrants "has stretched the bounds of our compassion to the breaking point," says Stephen Moore. That's unfortunate, because he hasn't just allowed asylum seekers to overwhelm our cities. He has soured the public on legal immigrants. The United States issues two million visas a year to these newcomers who bring "talent and brainpower" our economy needs, and keep our workforce strong despite declining birth rates.

'Kyrsten Sinema sets sail'

Jill Filipovic at Slate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's announcement she wouldn't seek reelection was an "on-brand moment" intended for "her favorite constituency" — herself, says Jill Filipovic. The Arizona Democrat-turned-independent said she had chosen "civility" and compromise, but America wasn't interested. Sinema styles herself "as a reasonable moderate just trying to get stuff done." She's really "a self-serving attention monster," bending "any purported principle if she believes doing so will empower her." She's bowed out because she knew "the jig was up."

'Inflation isn't the real problem for the U.S. economy. The housing shortage is.'

Ben Harris in the Los Angeles Times

Inflation has fallen but is still high enough to be a concern at 3.1%, says Ben Harris. But "unlike the inflation we saw soon after the onset of the pandemic," prices on the goods we buy these days aren't rising sharply. The most recent price struggles are "overwhelmingly driven" by rising rents, or estimated potential rent for owner-occupied homes. Blame a shortage of housing units. Building millions more is "the only effective long-term answer."

'Reminder: Trump's last year in office was a national nightmare'

Paul Krugman in The New York Times

Donald Trump's campaign hinges on his effort to portray his presidency as "pure magnificence," says Paul Krugman. Trump and his surrogates are trying to erase the "nightmare" of 2020 from our minds. But the nation must remember that Trump responded to the deadly coronavirus crisis "with denial, magical thinking and, above all, total selfishness." He focused "not on the needs of the nation but on what he thought would make him look good."

