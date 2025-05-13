Man arrested after 'suspicious' fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Counter-terrorism police are investigating suspected arson attacks on a pair of properties connected to Keir Starmer. A fire broke out early yesterday at his private home in Kentish Town, causing damage to the entrance, but no injuries.

This follows an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning that saw emergency services called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington, a property that is also linked to the prime minister. Police are looking into a car fire as part of the probe.

A 21-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Starmer thanked the emergency services for their work, but his official spokesperson said the case is "subject to a live investigation so I can't comment further". Police said counter-terrorism officers were leading the probe "as a precaution".

The PM's north London home has "been targeted repeatedly by protesters", said The Independent, "including pro-Palestinian activists who have staged demonstrations outside the property".

Although Starmer's home is just four miles from Downing Street, tradition dictates that the prime minister lives at No. 10, which is highly secure. The family home is currently rented out.

Scotland Yard said it was "keeping an open mind" as to whether the three fires were connected. "All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time," it added, "and inquiries remain ongoing."