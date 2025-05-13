Man arrested after 'suspicious' fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Prime minister thanks emergency services after fire at his former family home in north London

Police forensics officers seen near the north London home of Keir Starmer
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

Counter-terrorism police are investigating suspected arson attacks on a pair of properties connected to Keir Starmer. A fire broke out early yesterday at his private home in Kentish Town, causing damage to the entrance, but no injuries.

This follows an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning that saw emergency services called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington, a property that is also linked to the prime minister. Police are looking into a car fire as part of the probe.



