Man arrested after 'suspicious' fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer
Prime minister thanks emergency services after fire at his former family home in north London
Counter-terrorism police are investigating suspected arson attacks on a pair of properties connected to Keir Starmer. A fire broke out early yesterday at his private home in Kentish Town, causing damage to the entrance, but no injuries.
This follows an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning that saw emergency services called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington, a property that is also linked to the prime minister. Police are looking into a car fire as part of the probe.
A 21-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Starmer thanked the emergency services for their work, but his official spokesperson said the case is "subject to a live investigation so I can't comment further". Police said counter-terrorism officers were leading the probe "as a precaution".
The PM's north London home has "been targeted repeatedly by protesters", said The Independent, "including pro-Palestinian activists who have staged demonstrations outside the property".
Although Starmer's home is just four miles from Downing Street, tradition dictates that the prime minister lives at No. 10, which is highly secure. The family home is currently rented out.
Scotland Yard said it was "keeping an open mind" as to whether the three fires were connected. "All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time," it added, "and inquiries remain ongoing."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
Trump, UK's Starmer outline first post-tariff deal
speed read President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Kier Starmer struck a 'historic' agreement to eliminate some of the former's imposed tariffs
-
Where is the left-wing Reform?
Today's Big Question As the Labour Party leans towards the right, progressive voters have been left with few alternatives
-
Ed Miliband, Tony Blair and the climate 'credibility gap'
Talking Point Comments by former PM Tony Blair have opened up Labour to attacks over its energy policies
-
Is the UK's two-party system finally over?
Today's Big Question 'Unprecedented fragmentation puts voters on a collision course with the electoral system'
-
Will divisions over trans issue derail Keir Starmer's government?
Today's Big Question Rebellion is brewing following the Supreme Court's ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex under equality law
-
UK-US trade deal: can Keir Starmer trust Donald Trump?
Today's Big Question White House insiders say an agreement is 'two weeks' away but can Britain believe it?
-
What is Starmer's £33m plan to smash 'vile' Channel migration gangs?
Today's Big Question PM lays out plan to tackle migration gangs like international terrorism, with cooperation across countries and enhanced police powers
-
The tribes battling it out in Keir Starmer's Labour Party
The Explainer From the soft left to his unruly new MPs, Keir Starmer is already facing challenges from some sections of the Labour Party