'Making compensation more competitive with civilian careers is crucial'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'US shouldn't draft women — or men. We need to keep an all-volunteer military.'
Marla Bautista at USA Today
"Requiring women to register for the Selective Service would be a significant step toward gender equality in national defense," but "compulsory service could lead to a less motivated and less cohesive military," says Marla Bautista. The strength of the military "lies in its all-volunteer force, where men and women willingly choose to serve." Instead of a draft, the U.S. should "make military service a more attractive option for women and men who freely choose to enlist."
'I'm a doctor and a voter. Here's how I'm thinking about the health of Trump and Biden.'
Daniela J. Lamas at The New York Times
It is "natural to assume that physicians might have a better understanding than other voters of how healthy either Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden is," but "it's not that simple," says Daniela J. Lamas. The public "should know if a presidential candidate has a high chance of dying while in office," and when it comes to health concerns, "age is real." But "this does not mean that someone in their 80s is not competent enough to become president."
'Don't fall for Putin's Crimea cries — he's coldly preying on Biden's escalation fears'
Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet at the New York Post
The Kremlin is "mightily crying foul and essentially accusing Ukraine and the United States of violating the Geneva Conventions," but "this is projection at its absolute worst," say Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet. It is "not the time for the White House to fall again for Putin's escalation bluster or allow Ukraine to be further handcuffed." Russia is "endeavoring to paralyze the Biden administration into submission — yet, somewhat laughably, is doing so from a position of weakness."
'Europe may be declining, but America isn't'
Walter Russell Mead at The Wall Street Journal
"Talk of U.S. decline has become fashionable again," but "after a long look at Europe, I'm not convinced," says Walter Russell Mead. Europe "remains locked in denial about how grim the global situation has become — and how rapidly German and European influence is evaporating around the world." If we "keep developing new technologies, integrating immigrants and generating wealth on a staggering scale, American society will be too dynamic for decadence and too busy for decline."
Infant deaths jumped in Texas after abortion ban
Babies born in states with more abortion restrictions may be likelier to die within a year
By Peter Weber, The Week US
Supreme Court to weigh transgender care limits
The case challenges a Tennessee law restricting care for trans minors
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Today's political cartoons - June 25, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - relaxing sunset, scorching sunlight, and more
By The Week US
'Climate protests should be pro-humanity'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
'If they want to win over Gen Z, they'll need to use this time wisely'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Judge ignored calls to decline Trump documents case
Aileen Cannon, who will oversee the former president's case, was appointed by Trump himself in late 2020
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
'Always played the game with enthusiasm'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Russia and North Korea sign mutual defense pact
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un pledged assistance if either country faced foreign "aggression"
By Peter Weber, The Week US
Putin in Pyongyang: a return to the Cold War days?
Isolation and anti-Western agenda pushes dictators into deepening military alliance that 'undermines the security of Europe, Asia and the US'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK
Will Biden's courtship of seniors make a difference in November?
The president is losing ground with young voters, but working to make it up with people closer to his age
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
'Far less life-changing than it should have been'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US