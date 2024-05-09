Natalie Elphicke: the Tory defector facing a backlash from both sides

MP for Dover's hawkish stance on immigration and defence of sex offender ex-husband raises eyebrows among her new colleagues

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer greets Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover, after her defection from the Conservative Party, in the House of Commons
Starmer said Elphicke's defection was proof Labour is 'the party of national interest'
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)
By
published
Contributions from

Former Tory MP Natalie Elphicke's surprise defection to Labour yesterday is "causing a stir on both sides of the House" in Westminster today, said Sky News.

Keir Starmer extended a warm welcome to the MP for Dover after she crossed the floor, criticising the "broken promises of Rishi Sunak's tired and chaotic government". Starmer said he was "delighted" with her defection, two weeks after that of fellow ex-Tory Dan Poulter, telling reporters it showed Labour was "the party of the national interest".

