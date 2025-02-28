Judge tells White House to stop ordering mass firings

The ruling is a complication in the Trump administration's plans to slash the federal workforce

Federal employee supporters protest Trump administration layoffs
The Trump administration recently fired hundreds of employees 'responsible for producing critical weather forecasts' and 'maintaining radar systems'
(Image credit: Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in Northern California Thursday ordered the White House Office of Personnel Management to temporarily stop mandating the mass firing of federal employees, calling it a presumptively "illegal" overreach. U.S. District Judge William Alsup also said OMP must inform about a dozen agencies that they do not have to follow its layoff directives.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸