Trump purges Pentagon, puts MAGA pundit at FBI

The president fired top military leaders and appointed podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI

Gen. Charles Q. Brown and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, who was fired by Trump, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump began the weekend by firing top military leaders including Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and ended it by announcing he was appointing right-wing pundit and podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI. Trump said he would nominate retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine as the next joint chiefs chair.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

