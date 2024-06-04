What does the return of panda diplomacy mean for the US and China?

Pandas are coming back to the National Zoo. Will a warming of relations come with them?

Giant panda Qing Bao in her habitat
Qing Bao, one of the pandas that will be loaned to the National Zoo, is seen in her enclosure in China
(Image credit: Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via AP)
The world's furriest diplomats are coming back to the U.S., as a new pair of giant pandas will be returning to the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, will be welcomed to the zoo by the end of the year on loan from China and are part of a "new chapter in [the National Zoo's] efforts to care for, breed and study these iconic animals," the Smithsonian Institution said. 

This marks a new chapter for the National Zoo, which saw their last two pandas return to China just six months ago. The animals had been on loan to the U.S. since the 1970s in what is commonly referred to as "panda diplomacy," but recent souring relations between the U.S. and China saw the renewal of this exchange run dry at the end of 2023. But now they are coming back.

