Pandas returning to DC National Zoo
Bao Li and Qing Bao are headed to Washington
What happened
The Smithsonian National Zoo said Wednesday that China is sending two giant pandas to Washington, D.C., before the end of the year. Bao Li and Qing Bao, both 2, will arrive roughly a year after the zoo's previous pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang — Bao Li's grandparents — returned to China with their cub, Xiao Qi Ji.
Who said what
"I am filled with such joy right now," said Brandie Smith, the zoo's director. "I don't think we thought it would happen this quickly." Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng encouraged "everyone to care for China-U.S. relations just as you care for pandas."
The announcement "was a surprise, given the tense relationship between the United States and China," The Washington Post said. Only one panda family remains in the U.S., at Zoo Atlanta, and they will "return to China later this year," The Associated Press said. The San Diego Zoo could get a pair of pandas this summer.
What next?
Bao Li and Qing Bao will remain in Washington until April 2034, under a 10-year lease that includes annual $1 million donations to the China Wildlife and Conservation Association.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008.
