Pandas returning to DC National Zoo

Bao Li and Qing Bao are headed to Washington

Giant panda Bao Li, destined for D.C.'s National Zoo
The pandas will remain in Washington until April 2034
(Image credit: Sha Hanting / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Smithsonian National Zoo said Wednesday that China is sending two giant pandas to Washington, D.C., before the end of the year. Bao Li and Qing Bao, both 2, will arrive roughly a year after the zoo's previous pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang — Bao Li's grandparents — returned to China with their cub, Xiao Qi Ji.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

