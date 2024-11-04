Quincy Jones, music icon, is dead at 91

The legendary producer was the architect behind Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Quincy Jones
Jones won 28 Grammys, putting him behind only Beyoncé and Georg Solti
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
Quincy Jones, a towering figure in music who produced hit albums for Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, died Sunday night at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist said early Monday morning. He was 91, and no cause of death was given.

