'Heartbreak' as One Direction star Liam Payne dies aged 31

Singer fell from third floor of hotel in Argentina

Former One Direction member Liam Payne
By
published

Liam Payne, a former member of the British boy band One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, said police in Buenos Aires.

Officers were called to the Casa Sur hotel in the capital city after receiving reports of "an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol", said Argentinian newspaper La Nacion. According to the American website TMZ, witnesses said that Payne, 31, had been seen acting "erratically" in the lobby of the hotel.

