'Shogun' dominates Emmys, 'Hacks' surprises

'Shogun' won a record 18 Emmys and 'Hacks' beat 'The Bear' in a surprise upset

Cast of &quot;Shogun&quot; show off Emmys
'Shogun' stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai took best lead actor awards in a drama
(Image credit: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

"Shogun," a big-budget FX show about feudal Japan, won a record 18 Emmys on Sunday night, including for best drama, beating the 13 awards HBO's "John Adams" miniseries took in 2008. In a surprise upset, "Hacks" beat "The Bear" for best comedy. "Shogun" stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai took best lead actor awards in a drama, while "Hacks" star Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Emmys Tv Television
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸