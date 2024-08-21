Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

The famous couple are splitting after two years of marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
"Bennifer 2.0 represented a fantasy of reuniting with the one that got away"
What happened

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck this week, exactly two years after the celebrity couple celebrated their marriage at a lavish party in Georgia. They had legally wed in Las Vegas a month earlier, in July 2022. The divorce petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, and the listed date of separation was April 26, 2024.

