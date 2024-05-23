'Maybe these students are mirrors of America'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'If you opposed the pro-Palestinian protests, here's why you should reconsider'
Haroon Moghul at CNN
The pro-Palestinian students who have protested on college campuses "aren't out of touch with America," says Haroon Moghul. "A majority of Americans disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza." Whatever you think of their methods, "we should all agree on the right to protest." These young people are trying to make their schools and the nation more mindful of their own values. "We might on reflection appreciate that it is better to see young Americans exceedingly committed to freedom, debate and challenging our hypocrisies than not."
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Is the anti-woke backlash upon us?'
Christian Schneider at National Review
America might finally be getting fed up with "wokeness," says Christian Schneider. "Today's culture of 'check your privilege' and 'bias response teams'" isn't over, but comedians are leading a "backlash." Netflix just ran a Tom Brady roast full of "tasteless jokes about sexual preference, race, and head trauma." Jerry Seinfeld recently complained the "extreme Left was killing comedy, with wokeism making certain topics off-limits." Let's all "reject oppressive idiocy and go back to having stupid fun."
'Pay Caitlin Clark what she's worth'
Joshua Mendelsohn in The New York Times
The WNBA should pay Caitlin Clark way more, says Joshua Mendelsohn. Her $76,535 salary is the maximum for a rookie under the players' collective bargaining agreement, but it has burdened the basketball league with "bad press and allegations of gender pay discrimination, tempering the excitement" around the arena-packing Indiana Fever guard and her "signature three-point shot." Like other sports leagues, the WNBA could elevate its "stature" by "paying — and in some cases overpaying — for top talent."
'Nikki Haley surrendered, but not her voters'
David Frum at The Atlantic
Nikki Haley's supporters voted for her in the Republican primaries "as a way to stop Donald Trump," says David Frum. "Few feel any emotional bond" to her. They're more invested in a set of views — "pro-Ukraine, pro-Israel, pro-market" — that Republicans used to embrace in "that bygone era when Reagans and Bushes and Romneys roamed the Earth." Haley's announcement that she "intends to vote for Trump won't raise their opinion of him; it will only lower their opinion of her."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Rebus: Richard Rankin is 'mildly hypnotic' as the titular detective
The Week Recommends This BBC adaptation of Ian Rankin's best-selling novels immerses viewers in Edinburgh's criminal underworld
By The Week UK Published
-
Fawlty Towers: The Play – a 'hugely entertaining blast of unadorned nostalgia'
The Week Recommends John Cleese scripted the adaptation, weaving together three favourite episodes from the classic comedy
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 23, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - debate stage dressing, a blustery housing market, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
ICC warrant requests for Israeli and Hamas leaders: What happens now?
Today's Big Question How the International Criminal Court's push to arrest the men deemed responsible for the war in Gaza could play out
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The U.S. has fallen into Iran's trap'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state
Speed Read The move was spurred by international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Florida and other states move to block Chinese citizens from buying US homes
Under the Radar The block comes courtesy of a law that is currently being challenged in Florida's court system
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'We should arm our spacecraft'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
ICC seeks warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas chief
Speed Read The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor said Hamas broke international law and Israel committed war crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is Biden in denial about his bad polls?
Today's Big Question Voters haven't started paying attention to the presidential race, he says
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published