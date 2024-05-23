'Maybe these students are mirrors of America'

'If you opposed the pro-Palestinian protests, here's why you should reconsider'

Haroon Moghul at CNN

The pro-Palestinian students who have protested on college campuses "aren't out of touch with America," says Haroon Moghul. "A majority of Americans disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza." Whatever you think of their methods, "we should all agree on the right to protest." These young people are trying to make their schools and the nation more mindful of their own values. "We might on reflection appreciate that it is better to see young Americans exceedingly committed to freedom, debate and challenging our hypocrisies than not."

'Is the anti-woke backlash upon us?'

Christian Schneider at National Review

America might finally be getting fed up with "wokeness," says Christian Schneider. "Today's culture of 'check your privilege' and 'bias response teams'" isn't over, but comedians are leading a "backlash." Netflix just ran a Tom Brady roast full of "tasteless jokes about sexual preference, race, and head trauma." Jerry Seinfeld recently complained the "extreme Left was killing comedy, with wokeism making certain topics off-limits." Let's all "reject oppressive idiocy and go back to having stupid fun."

'Pay Caitlin Clark what she's worth'

Joshua Mendelsohn in The New York Times

The WNBA should pay Caitlin Clark way more, says Joshua Mendelsohn. Her $76,535 salary is the maximum for a rookie under the players' collective bargaining agreement, but it has burdened the basketball league with "bad press and allegations of gender pay discrimination, tempering the excitement" around the arena-packing Indiana Fever guard and her "signature three-point shot." Like other sports leagues, the WNBA could elevate its "stature" by "paying — and in some cases overpaying — for top talent."

'Nikki Haley surrendered, but not her voters'

David Frum at The Atlantic

Nikki Haley's supporters voted for her in the Republican primaries "as a way to stop Donald Trump," says David Frum. "Few feel any emotional bond" to her. They're more invested in a set of views — "pro-Ukraine, pro-Israel, pro-market" — that Republicans used to embrace in "that bygone era when Reagans and Bushes and Romneys roamed the Earth." Haley's announcement that she "intends to vote for Trump won't raise their opinion of him; it will only lower their opinion of her."

