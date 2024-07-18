Was Teamster boss' RNC speech a watershed moment for unions or betrayal of labor?

Sean O'Brien pushed bipartisanship at one of the most partisan events of the year, but not everyone is on board with his unexpected political outreach

International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O'Brien speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention
Teamsters Union President Sean O'Brien addresses the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inwhy everyone's talking about

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is often seen as one of the most influential labor unions in the United States, and with good reason; With more than 1.3 million members, and a purview that covers one of the lynchpins of American industry, the Teamsters union occupies a near-mythological place in this country's rich — if oftentimes fraught — labor history. 

When Sean O'Brien took the stage at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, it was in this same context of rich and fraught history  — one he invoked directly when he acknowledged the unprecedented nature of his speech, the first ever delivered by a Teamster boss to a political party that is often criticized as hostile to labor unions. "I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did," O'Brien said. "Today the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party. We will create an agenda and work with a bipartisan coalition ready to accomplish something real for the American worker."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Politics In The Spotlight Labor Unions Trade Unions Teamsters Sean O'brien Republican Party Third-Party Candidates Rnc Republican National Convention
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸