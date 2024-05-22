Why would Rishi Sunak call an election now?

Prime minister expected to announce snap summer election

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media
Rishi Sunak called today's inflation data a 'major milestone'
(Image credit: Jordan Pettitt / Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

Rishi Sunak looks set to announce a snap summer general election at any moment.

The next national vote has to be held by 28 January 2025, but the prime minister has so far refused to put a date in the diary. He is expected to do so this afternoon after the Tories, who aim to make the economy the "centrepiece" of their election campaign, "trumpeted" new data showing that inflation had fallen to 2.3%, said The Times

General Election 2024 Rishi Sunak Today's Big Question
Hollie Clemence, The Week UK

