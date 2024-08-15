'It's late, but never too late, to learn the truth'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The full truth of 9/11 is still emerging'
Jackie Calmes at the Los Angeles Times
Americans "still don't have a full accounting of the role of a supposed U.S. ally, Saudi Arabia," in the 9/11 attacks, says Jackie Calmes. The "voids in our knowledge owe both to the Saudi government's opacity and denials, many of them debunked." There is new evidence "further implicating the Saudis," and "Congress or some outside group of its creation should investigate the new clues of Saudi complicity, and report its updated findings to the nation."
'Trump, Musk and the UAW's crocodile tears'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
UAW President Shawn Fain "seems to think free speech ends where union interests begin," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The UAW's complaint against Donald Trump and Elon Musk is a "mighty stretch from so little material," because the law "doesn't prohibit a politician who isn't the actual employer from musing about" firing employees. The "complaint is typical of the UAW, which seems to find political PR an easier job than persuading workers."
'America has a hot-steel problem'
Zoë Schlanger at The Atlantic
A "basic fact of thermodynamics is coming to haunt every foot of train track in the United States," says Zoë Schlanger. As "hot days become hotter and more frequent, rail lines are at risk of warping and buckling more often." Any fix to this problem "must deal with this fundamental truth of physics." Adapting to this "reality will be expensive," but "our infrastructure is simply becoming too hot to function, or at least function well."
'Focusing on improving credit scores can lift people up across America'
John Hope Bryant at Time
The "national average credit score recently hit 695," but this average "masks significant disparities," says John Hope Bryant. In "states like Mississippi, where the average credit score is as low as 666, the impacts of low financial health are felt most acutely." This is "why we must focus on raising credit scores by an average of 100 points in these underserved communities." Towns "should rally together to teach financial literacy at the earliest possible level."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
