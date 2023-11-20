'The world cannot stand by to witness more slaughter of civilians'

'It is time for a cease-fire'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

"No one should harbor illusions about Hamas," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. The radical Palestinian militant group started the Gaza conflict with its "murderous Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israeli civilians." But Israel's reprisals have killed thousands of Palestinians and created a humanitarian disaster. "Hamas' atrocities do not justify atrocities in kind." The world can no longer "excuse the horror in Gaza." It's time for a cease-fire to "stop the mass, indiscriminate killing."

'Erdogan has sown chaos in the Mideast'

Enes Kanter Freedom in The Wall Street Journal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a "wolf in wolf's clothing," says Enes Kanter Freedom in The Wall Street Journal. During his 20 years in power, he has "spread radical Islam, crushed political opposition and helped Russia, Iran and Qatar destabilize the Middle East." He has used a "strategic public-relations campaign" to try to charm his way into the European Union. The West needs to "open its eyes," because everything he does aims to "secure his own power and spread his extreme ideology."

'It is, sadly, too late for a compelling Biden replacement'

Walter Shapiro in The New Republic

"Panicked Democrats" are nurturing the "unlikely fantasy" that President Joe Biden, sinking in polls, will drop out of the 2024 election, says Walter Shapiro in The New Republic. But nothing in his "makeup suggests that he would abruptly jettison his reelection campaign, especially since Hamas' attack on Israel" made him feel like "the world's Indispensable Man." Besides, the infighting over his replacement "would create as many (if not more) political problems as it would solve."

'The GOP's presidential primary has grown more dramatic'

Niall Stanage in The Hill

The Republican presidential primary campaign has been loaded with drama, says Niall Stanage in The Hill. "But, so far, only in terms of the battle for second place." The fight between former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, front-runner Donald Trump's nearest rivals, "will only get hotter from here." But the former president's own "dramas," including four criminal cases and a civil fraud trial, have "not eroded his lead in any meaningful way."

