Slovak prime minister 'will survive' after being shot

Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a stable but serious condition

Camera footage of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico after being shot
The suspected gunman is an activist with "a clear political motivation"
What happened

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot five times Wednesday as he addressed supporters outside in Handlova. Doctors said early Thursday he is in stable but serious condition after surgery. Fortunately, the five-hour operation "went well and I guess in the end he will survive," Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC.



