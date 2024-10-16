US says Israel must up Gaza aid or risk arms halt

The Biden administration has provided a 30-day ultimatum to the country

President Joe Biden flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The Biden administration warned Israel in an Oct. 13 letter that U.S. military aid was at risk unless the Israeli government allowed significantly more food, medicine and other humanitarian aid into Gaza within 30 days, U.S. officials confirmed Tuesday, after Axios' Barak Ravid posted the letter. The sharply worded missive, from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to their Israeli counterparts, is the "strongest such warning" in Israel's yearlong campaign to "root out Hamas militants," Reuters said.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

