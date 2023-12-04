'Starmer and Thatcher could scarcely be further apart'

Sir Keir's Thatcherite 'conversion' is a sham

The Daily Mail editorial board



Keir Starmer's new espousal of Thatcherism is an act of "desperation to get hold of the levers of power", argues The Daily Mail's editorial board. It is "hard to believe he could keep a straight face" when suggesting he is "the Iron Lady's natural heir", particularly as the pair "could scarcely be further apart". This is merely Starmer's latest "naked pitch" to win over "disillusioned Conservatives". The "tragedy", the board says, is that "for some at least, it might work".

Neglect, deflect, then scapegoat those you've exploited: that's what passes for UK immigration policy

Nesrine Malik in The Guardian

"Apparently vexingly high numbers" of migration, Nesrine Malik writes in The Guardian, are an "outcome of economic and political decisions", rather than a country "unable to control its borders". The true problem, Malik continues, is that the UK "refuses to invest in training and study", and "deflects the moral outrage" onto immigrants brought into help. "Doesn't make a good headline though, does it?" she adds.

Cop28 momentum must stay the course

The National editorial board



A "strong start" was made to the Cop28 climate conference on Thursday, despite the fact "topics are contentious, voices are diverse, and timelines unyielding", said The National's editorial board. But in the "crucial days ahead", as the conference continues, this "momentum must be kept up". If nations hope to make meaningful climate progress, they must address "the toughest, most awkward climate issues" head on.

EU must stand up for Taiwan at China summit

Anders Fogh Rasmussen in the Financial Times

As China and European Union leaders meet in person for the first time in four years, it may be tempting to "avoid contentious subjects", but "this would be a mistake," says Anders Fogh Rasmussen in the Financial Times. With China stepping up its offensive against Taiwan, EU leaders "must stand up" for the self-governing democracy. While tensions with Beijing "may make for a more uncomfortable few days", Rasmussen argues, a refusal to speak out "will cost Europe far more in the long run".

