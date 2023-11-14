'Suella Braverman is gone – but there is still poison in the Tory party's veins'

Suella Braverman was the pantomime villain, but don't expect the story to change now she's gone

Owen Jones in The Guardian

Suella Braverman's persona as a "pantomime villain", says Owen Jones in The Guardian, makes her ousting as home secretary "all the more satisfying". But her downfall is not a "symbol of [Rishi] Sunak's newfound moderation", Jones adds. Although Braverman has "exited the stage", she "is but a crude distillation of the poison that courses through the Tory party's veins".

At this rate, wearing a Remembrance poppy will soon be a thing of the past

Michael Deacon in The Telegraph

With a new Ipsos poll showing two-thirds of under-40s don't know Armistice Day is 11 November, the "only possible explanation", argues Michael Deacon in The Telegraph, is that "they don't care". To the young, wearing a poppy is "another quaint, dated habit", and while "we will remember them" is an enduring vow, "for how much longer, I wouldn't like to guess".

The world must start preparing for peacemaking in the Middle East

George Abed in the Financial Times

"Abysmal conditions" prevail as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas, says the former governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority, George Abed, in the Financial Times. But the world must "turn to preparing for peace once the guns fall silent". Before this happens, there is "an enormous amount of work to do''. Above all, both sides must accept "a two-state solution" and a "transformation of the current governance structure" in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Checks and Balances Are for Losers

Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times

If Donald Trump wins a second term, says Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times, he will seek the "unchecked authority of a strongman". Trump has vowed to seek a third term, which would "violate the Constitution", and plans to prosecute his "critics and rivals". But while some may "dismiss the former president's rhetoric" as the "ravings of a lunatic", his words are a "reliable guide to his actions, desires and preoccupations".

