'Suella Braverman went to Washington to talk tough… in an empty room'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The moment Suella Braverman became a global laughing stock'
Tom Peck in The Independent
A great many people "will have found Suella Braverman's recent speech on 'migration', enraging", writes Tom Peck in The Independent. "But mainly it was laughable", and " at the end", the cameras revealed "an audience of roughly nine people” for "a home secretary who is never happier than when issuing softly spoken proclamations about her own capacity for cruelty, standing in front of a world that absolutely does not care what she thinks…and telling it that it has to change".
'Why I still believe in the political centre'
Daniel Finkelstein in The Times
In policymaking, "there are few controversies… in which only one side has merit", says Daniel Finkelstein in The Times. It is "understanding this, and living with its implications, that is the core of the politics of the centre," he writes. Being at the centre, right or left, is about "accepting that there can simultaneously be strong arguments for two or more opposing policy positions". "Let us never forget the things that unite the centre and divide it from the extremes".
The Magic Number: 32 Hours
Binyamin Appelbaum in The New York Times
Autoworkers picketing American factories "aren’t just seeking higher pay", says Binyamin Appelbaum, "audaciously, they are also demanding a full week’s pay for working 32 hours across four days". And if they succeed "we'll all benefit". A shorter work week "would be better for our health, better for our families and better for our employers, who would reap the benefits of a more motivated and better-rested work force".
'German politics has a built-in firewall against the far right. It’s beginning to crack'
John Kampfner in The Guardian
"The Germans have a term for what holds them together: Wehrhafte Demokratie," writes John Kampfner in The Guardian. "It roughly translates as fortified democracy", or "the idea that the state has the right to act against those who threaten the liberal democratic order". Now though, Germany is "engulfed in the same populist wave that has swept many of its European neighbours". But the system is "still holding", Kampfner concludes, adding "it might be argued that in the US, Britain and elsewhere it has already been dismantled".
'Biden must be embarrassed he didn't think of this first'
Instant opinion
By Harold Maass Published
Why is the UK pushing Germany on fighter jets for Saudi Arabia?
Today's big question Berlin has opposed the sale of weapons to Riyadh on humanitarian grounds
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
Laurence Fox suspended by GB News after 'unacceptable' Ava Evans comments
Broadcaster issues apology after actor goes on a tirade during a live interview with Dan Wootton
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
Is it time the world re-evaluated the rules on migration?
Today's Big Question Home Secretary Suella Braverman questions whether 1951 UN Refugee Convention is 'fit for our modern age'
By The Week Staff Published
The pros and cons of EU expansion
Pros and cons The bloc has come under pressure to begin admitting new members by 2030
By Richard Windsor Published
Labour’s plans to tackle small boat migrant crossings examined
feature Opposition dismisses ‘gimmicks’ such as Rwanda scheme and asylum barges and sets out five-point plan to clean up Tory ‘mess’
By The Week Staff Published
UPS reaches tentative deal to avoid strike
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
Germany’s coalition of chaos
feature Dispute over gas-boiler ban threatens to unravel Germany’s three-party governing alliance
By Arion McNicoll Published
LA school district in turmoil after 30,000 employees go on strike
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
Is the NHS pay deal a win for striking nurses?
Today's Big Question Unions hailed ‘historic victory’ but reports question whether 5% rise will be paid for by more cost-cutting
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published