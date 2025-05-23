Tied Supreme Court blocks church charter school

The court upheld the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision to bar overtly religious public charter schools

Rev. Shannon Fleck and Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush oppose Oklahoma religious charter school before Supreme Court building
St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School was denied funding
What happened

A deadlocked U.S. Supreme Court Thursday effectively upheld the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision to bar overtly religious public charter schools. The 4-4 decision, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett recusing herself, denied St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School public funding while avoiding setting a precedent for future cases. Legal experts suggested Chief Justice John Roberts likely sided with the court's three liberal justices in the terse, unsigned ruling.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

