Tall tales: Penny Mordaunt offers to open rural Aldi with a sword

The Week's round-up of the latest odd news

Penny Mordaunt holds the Sword of State during King Charles III's coronation ceremony
Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt carries the 17th-century sword of state in her capacity as Lord President of the Council at King Charles' coronation
(Image credit: Yui Mok / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK
published

Ceremonial duties
Penny Mordaunt's sword-wielding abilities impressed the nation during King Charles's coronation and they could once again be on display – at the opening of an Aldi in North Wales. During recent business questions in Parliament, Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie, who represents Ynys Môn, invited the Leader of the House of Commons to attend the long-awaited opening of the supermarket in Amlwch, Anglesey. Mordaunt responded: "I hope that if I'm able to attend I will be able to help cut the ribbon – perhaps with a sword."

Bare cheek
A knitting group has been asked to cover up five woollen nude Morris Dancer dolls that were on display at a Somerset cafe following complaints from local residents. The creations were made as a "bit of fun", said Mike Alford, owner of The Hive cafe in Shepton Mallet, to help raise funds for the local air ambulance service. However, a handful of locals felt the knitted items weren't appropriate for public display, with one social media user saying they wouldn't want their grandchildren seeing the dolls on their way to school. Placards sharing information about the fundraiser have now been placed in front of the dolls' "genitals".

