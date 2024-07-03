Bellwether seats and 'big beasts' at risk: how election night will unfold

Excitement will 'really ramp up' as key constituencies declared through the night

Penny Mordaunt
Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt is at risk of losing to Labour
(Image credit: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)
By
published

Thursday's "night of political drama" will begin when the exit poll is published at 10pm, said Tim Glanfield in The Sunday Times

This poll is only a sample of voters from 150 constituencies across the UK, but usually provides a pretty accurate picture of how each party has performed. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Labour Party Conservative Party Penny Mordaunt Rishi Sunak Jeremy Corbyn General Election 2024 Jeremy Hunt In The Spotlight From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸