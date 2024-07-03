Bellwether seats and 'big beasts' at risk: how election night will unfold
Excitement will 'really ramp up' as key constituencies declared through the night
Thursday's "night of political drama" will begin when the exit poll is published at 10pm, said Tim Glanfield in The Sunday Times.
This poll is only a sample of voters from 150 constituencies across the UK, but usually provides a pretty accurate picture of how each party has performed.
The first of 650 constituencies to declare will be Sunderland, a safe Labour seat where a result is due by 11.30pm. By 2am, about 50 more will have been declared – many also safe Labour seats in northern urban areas.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The seats to keep an eye on
Watch the bellweather seat of Nuneaton: the party that wins here has gone on to govern after every election except one since 1983. In Rochdale, we'll see if George Galloway holds the seat he won in February's by-election.
"The excitement will really ramp up" from 3am, when several Tory "big beasts" will discover their fates, said Dominic Penna and Rachel Slater in The Daily Telegraph. They include Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is at risk of losing to the Lib Dems – as are ministers Alex Chalk and Gillian Keegan. Others, such as Grant Shapps, Iain Duncan Smith, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt are at risk of losing to Labour.
The final election results
Sunak's constituency will be declared at about 4am – some polls suggest that even he could slump to a historic defeat.
There are pitfalls for Labour too, said Robert Ford in The Observer. Jeremy Corbyn is challenging his old party in Islington North, a seat he has held for 40 years; shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire's Bristol Central seat is a target for the Greens. Both of those results will be in by 4am, when we'll also find out whether Reform UK's Nigel Farage has won in Clacton, to become an MP at his eighth attempt, said Jamie Grierson in The Guardian.
By 7am, any remaining seats will have been declared – and whoever is set to lead the next government will be preparing to address the nation.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What will be in Keir Starmer's in-tray?
In depth With no money in the Treasury, Labour's honeymoon will be short
By The Week UK Published
-
Flying too close to The Sun: do newspaper endorsements matter any more?
Today's Big Question Power of the press has diminished but can still set the terms of the debate and signify direction of travel
By The Week UK Published
-
'Court pits Trump against rule of law'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
What will be in Keir Starmer's in-tray?
In depth With no money in the Treasury, Labour's honeymoon will be short
By The Week UK Published
-
Gavin Newsom, the California governor who could hit the national stage
In the Spotlight Newsom's name has been floated as a presidential candidate for 2028 — or maybe before then
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
First-past-the-post: time for electoral reform?
Talking Point If smaller parties win votes but not seats, the 2024 election could be a turning point for proportional representation
By The Week UK Published
-
The SNP: a lacklustre manifesto?
Talking Point Voters 'getting weary' of familiar fare from Scottish National Party
By The Week UK Published
-
Kenyan President William Ruto makes stunning about-face on controversial tax bill
In The Spotlight After days of deadly civil unrest, the African leader abruptly backed down from the costly legislation he'd once championed as necessary to save his country from crippling default
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The presidential debate is as much a trial of CNN as it is the candidates
In The Spotlight Thursday night's spotlight may be on Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but the host network's reputation — and its future — are also on the line
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden bans massive antivirus software company due to Russian hacker concerns
In The Spotlight Kaspersky Lab makes some of the best cybersecurity software around. Is it also a front for the Russian government?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Can Trump turn Michigan's Arab community red with help from his in-laws?
Today's Big Question How the former president plans to use anger over Biden's Gaza policy to win over a skeptical bloc in a crucial battleground state
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published