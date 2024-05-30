Will Keir Starmer's purge of the Labour left pay off?

Diane Abbott is 'dismayed' by reports she may be blocked from running as a Labour candidate at the general election

Photo composite of Diane Abbott, Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer
Differences with left-wing Labour stalwarts Diane Abbott and Jeremy Corbyn are making life difficult for leader Keir Starmer
By
published

Keir Starmer has risked the wrath of Labour's traditional base with a purge of the party's former left-wing leadership and their allies.

The row over the potential barring of Diane Abbott from standing as a Labour candidate at the general election and the expulsion of Jeremy Corbyn was followed by the removal of two more left-wing candidates. Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown, was suspended by the party over allegations of personal misconduct, while economist Faiza Shaheen had her candidacy blocked for criticising Labour’s stance on the Middle East. Responding to the replacement of Shaheen, Abbott said on X: “Appalling. Whose clever idea has it been to have a cull of left wingers?”

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

