The Budget fallout: did Reeves mislead us?

The chancellor has faced calls to resign over claims she overstated extent of Britain’s financial woes to create more ‘fiscal headroom’

Rachel Reeves standing outside the door of 11 Downing Street with the red Budget box
Downing Street insisted Reeves did not ‘attempt to deceive in any form’
(Image credit: Mark Kerrison / In Pictures / Getty Images)
By
published

The Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, accused Rachel Reeves of lying to the public so that she could fund increased welfare spending with tax rises in last week’s Budget. Reeves faced calls from the Conservatives, the SNP and Reform UK for her resignation.

In a speech on 4 November, the chancellor had raised expectations of tax rises by warning that the UK’s productivity was weaker “than previously thought”, and that this would have consequences for the public finances. But it emerged last Friday that the Office for Budget Responsibility had told the Treasury on 31 October that the downgrade in productivity would be offset by larger tax revenues from higher wages, meaning that Reeves was actually on course to meet her fiscal targets with £4.2 billion to spare.

