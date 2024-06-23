The Greens: a new force on the Left

The party's manifesto 'centrepiece' is a bold wealth tax

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer
"With relatively little to lose in this election, or indeed win", the Green Party of England and Wales has been able to be impressively candid, said The Independent. Tax is "the issue that the bigger parties don't like to talk about"; they pretend that public services can be improved without greatly increasing the tax burden. But the Greens have looked at the state of the NHS, education and welfare, and at the need for new national infrastructure, and have concluded that personal tax rises amounting to £50bn-£70bn a year will be required. 

Their manifesto's "centrepiece" is a wealth tax of 1% a year on assets over £10m, and 2% over £1bn, plus higher taxes on capital gains and property.

Green Party Labour General Election 2024
