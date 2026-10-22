The Palestine poppy controversy

‘Peace badge’ splits opinion over symbol of remembrance

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Illustration of a poppy brooch in Palestine colours, with a target and arrow at the centre
Critics of the Palestine Peace poppy fear identity politics will ‘sully’ the Remembrance poppy’s soothingly British reputation
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Wearing a poppy has always been political. Intended as a symbol of commemoration for those who died in war, its association with conflict, violence and, sometimes, nationalist chauvinism stirs up annual arguments as Remembrance Day approaches. And, this year, said Tessa Dunlop in The Independent, the “predictable indignation” is directed at “the Palestinian lobby” for having “appropriated” the poppy “to remember the ongoing horror story in Gaza”.

The enamel Palestine Peace poppy badge, designed by NHS doctor Abdul Qader Ismail, was listed on eBay for £1.78, with profits said to be donated to charities working to “end the occupation and war crimes” in Gaza. Ismail has since drawn criticism for deleted social media posts suggesting that Israel is a cancer, and writing “books for Muslim teenagers justifying stoning and crucifixion”, said The Times.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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