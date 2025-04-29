The papal conclave's 'banned' cardinal

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu fought for the right to vote for the next pope, despite being convicted of embezzlement and stripped of privileges

Cardinal Becciu
Becciu was first cardinal to be tried by the Vatican's criminal court
(Image credit: Riccardo De Luca / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By
published

A cardinal who was stripped of his rights and privileges by Pope Francis after being convicted of embezzlement has abandoned his fight to be admitted to next week's papal conclave.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu was the second highest ranking Vatican official until he was forced to resign after being charged with multiple counts of fraud in 2020. However, he had insisted that he should be able to take part in the conclave, despite resigning his rights and privileges.

