'From his election as pope in 2013, Francis sought to reform'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Pope Francis' greatest achievement was emphasizing mercy'
Austen Ivereigh at Time
Pope Francis' "legacy was his insistence" on mercy, says Austen Ivereigh. What "truly made Francis different from his predecessors was the bold, radical way he sought to put mercy." He "understood that we are living through what he called a 'change of era,' in which faith is no longer primarily inherited through law, culture, and tribal identity." Francis "made clear it is no longer enough to stay in the abstract, at the level of ideals and generalities."
'What it means to tell the truth about America'
Clint Smith at The Atlantic
The "history inside" the National Museum of African American History and Culture "still reverberates through our country," says Clint Smith. It is "impossible to understand the contemporary landscape of social, political, and economic inequality without understanding the forces and events that served as its catalysts." This is the "exact sort of story that Trump and many of his allies would like to excise from museums, classrooms, and every other realm of American life."
'Oklahoma City bombing was 30 years ago, but there are still lessons to learn today'
Kari Watkins and Dr. Susan Chambers at USA Today
The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a "testament to our commitment to transforming tragedy into a force for good," say Kari Watkins and Dr. Susan Chambers. While the "mission is to remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever, it's also to educate visitors about the impact of violence and offer comfort, strength, peace, hope and serenity." These "words remind us that building, maintaining and programming the memorial and museum, does not diminish the tragedy."
'Democrats are choosing ideology over electability'
Nafees Alam at The Kansas City Star
The Democratic Party "stands at a pivotal moment," says Nafees Alam. It has "embraced a host of progressive causes — abortion rights, expansive immigration policies, and LGBTQ+ inclusion, to name a few." This "often places them on the minority side of issues where public opinion leans heavily the other way." If Democrats "hope to reclaim electoral dominance and preserve a balanced political system, they must learn to say 'no' to some of their more divisive positions."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
