'School choice alone won't rescue America's failing K-12 education system'
'School choice revs up again in the states'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
School choice has been "on a roll in Republican-led states, and the momentum is continuing this year," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. That's "all the more important after the demoralizing recent national test score results." School choice is "crucial to free parents and children from the monopoly control of unions that care first about dues-paying teachers." Republicans can also "use the recent national test results to press for more accountability on curriculum, attendance and graduation rates."
'Is Congress fine with giving up its war powers?'
Daniel DePetris at the Chicago Tribune
There's a "fundamental power that Congress as an institution has largely deferred to the executive without so much as a protest: the power to declare war," says Daniel DePetris, but "successive U.S. presidents have repeatedly proffered expansive theories on why the president as commander in chief possesses the right to take military action without congressional approval." This "does the nation a grave disservice by upending the Constitution, removing the guardrails so critical to stopping bad decisions."
'Pope Francis is ready to take on MAGA'
Theo Zenou at Foreign Policy
Pope Francis "clearly doesn't think that Trump has been anointed by God and is more likely to be praying for his failure than his success," says Theo Zenou. The "pope has a history of opposing the U.S. leader." Francis "might look like an easy target," but "unlike other heads of state, Trump can't browbeat him. The reason is simple: The president has no leverage on the pope." Trump "can't slap tariffs on Vatican City."
'Why voice notes are a small act of love'
Rainesford Stauffer at Time
Based on how many people "describe getting a voice note as a personal, mini-podcast, getting to listen to each other is a meaningful way to stay in touch that liking an Instagram story just isn't," says Rainesford Stauffer. But "voice notes remain somewhat divisive: Though many apps have a transcription feature for voice notes, communicating this way isn't accessible to everyone." It's a "small act of love" to "want to talk to someone — however you choose to."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Five of Donald Trump's most outrageous unfulfilled White House schemes
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
What is living intelligence, the new frontier in AI?
The Explainer Business leaders must prepare themselves for the next wave in tech, which will take AI to another level
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
'Much needs to be done to rein in the global cyberscam industry'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Orange juice also is facing a grander existential problem'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Greenland is not for sale and never will be'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Fox would prefer to avoid distractions'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'It should be no surprise that our big tech firms are at risk'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Although deepfake porn is a global problem, South Korea has been hit particularly hard'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
How Elon Musk is transforming American government
Talking Points Trump's ally is moving 'with lightning speed'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
What is 'impoundment' and how does it work?
The Explainer The Trump administration grabbed at the 'power of the purse' in Congress, using a little-known executive action that could have massive implications for the future
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published