'School choice alone won't rescue America's failing K-12 education system'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Students at Benavidez Elementary School in Houston in 2024.
Students attend Benavidez Elementary School in Houston in 2024
(Image credit: Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

'School choice revs up again in the states'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸