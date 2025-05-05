'Some progress is already underway'
'College is more affordable than many parents think'
Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Caitlin Zaloom and Julian E. Zelizer at The New York Times
Confusion "about what a college education will cost any given family is creating a disheartening landscape," say Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Caitlin Zaloom and Julian E. Zelizer. Even "flagship public universities are increasingly — and understandably — seen as financially out of reach." For "many families, the actual price of a college education remains unclear, buried beneath complex formulas." But "many universities have expanded need-based aid, determined by household income and family assets, to all admitted students."
'I created "Arthur." Trump's PBS funding cut is a loss for kids everywhere.'
Marc Brown at USA Today
Kids' programming is the "beating heart of PBS," says Marc Brown. Given that the "unregulated digital landscape for kids can be toxic, dangerous and for profit," public media is "the last safe place for our children." PBS children's shows are "created with child psychologists and education experts to ensure the betterment of all children." It can "provide any child — regardless of means or circumstance — the ability to learn and grow, all while being entertained."
'The State Department reorganization abroad doesn't go far enough'
Peter van Buren at The American Conservative
The Trump administration is "considering closing 10 embassies," and "any change would be a welcome and important part of the department's reorganization," says Peter van Buren. A "closer look suggests something different, perhaps an attempt by State to game the system." The "changes proposed for State abroad, if true, are too little; they stink of gaming the process." There "should be a hint in all this of the end of an era."
'Pope Francis opened doors for women in the church. Will the next pope do the same?'
Ellie Hidalgo at the Miami Herald
Pope Francis "made it his mission to bind up the wounded, lift the lowly and proclaim good news to the poor and the marginalized," says Ellie Hidalgo. He "opened doors for women worldwide to participate in local, continental and global listening sessions." Francis "kindled hope and strength to continue constructing pathways of synodal encounter, undeterred by setbacks." There are more "women of courage and commitment who stand ready to proclaim good news" and "create conditions for peace."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
