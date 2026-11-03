The row over Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest

Arson attack on mountainside retreat exposes difficulty in dealing with the physical legacy of Germany’s Nazi past

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Photo collage of Adolf Hitler and his guests standing over a mountain, lit by the fire on top of it
Eagle’s Nest was built in 1938 to host – and impress – visiting dignitaries
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Adolf Hitler’s Alpine retreat has been burnt down in a suspected arson attack and German authorities now have a dilemma: rebuild it or not?

The Kehlsteinhaus, known in English as the Eagle’s Nest, perched 6,000ft up on an Alpine peak. It was built in 1938 to host – and impress – visiting dignitaries. Unlike the vast majority of Nazi monuments, it survived the war and its aftermath, and became a popular landmark and tourist spot – until last month, when an apparently deliberate blaze almost completely destroyed it.

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