Poland's return to the mainstream is a boon for the EU

Sylvie Kauffmann for the Financial Times

Donald Tusk returned to Brussels "a proud Pole", Sylvie Kauffmann writes for the Financial Times. But his coalition's victory in Poland's recent election "means much more for Europe". An "immediate benefit" should be an improvement in the Polish-German relationship, which was "poisoned" by a "vicious anti-German campaign" during the election build-up. Now more than ever, the value of "a pro-European government" in Warsaw is "enormous", says Kauffmann.

Why Hamas must go

Dennis B. Ross for The New York Times

Calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are mounting, says Dennis B. Ross, a former US envoy to the Middle East, in The New York Times. But "peace is not going to be possible" while Hamas remains in control of Gaza. If Hamas continues to operate, "it will attack Israel again". A ground campaign would "come at an extremely high cost", but ending the war now would mean "Hamas would win", says Ross.

Why Americans still don't like Biden's economy

Ramesh Ponnuru for The Washington Post

The US economy is expanding, growth is strong, unemployment low and inflation falling, according to the latest data. But Americans "are still unhappy about the economy", writes Ramesh Ponnuru for The Washington Post. The "apparent disconnect" might be explained with a simple truth: "wages haven't kept up with prices".

Britain's asylum system is a national embarrassment

The Independent editorial board

"The incompetence and inhumanity of the British asylum system continues to be a standing national embarrassment," writes The Independent's editorial board. We should be "ashamed" that we take far fewer refugees than other countries, and that "we treat the ones that we do take so badly", the paper says.