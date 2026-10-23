Threats rise against South Asians in the US

Conservatives esclate rhetoric against Indian Americans

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple stands in Aurora, Illinois, on October 14, 2026. The Hindu temple was the target of a foiled terror attack, according to authorities.
Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple nearly experienced a mass shooting this month
(Image credit: Arthur Maiorella / Chicago Tribune / TNS / Sipa USA / Alamy)

Image: Indian Americans are facing a “scourge” of hate, advocates say.

South Asians in the United States say they are facing rhetorical and physical attacks, which are egged on by right-wing politicians and intellectuals. The latter are debating the so-called “Indian question” of whether ethnic minorities can truly assimilate into the American community. It is a discussion, critics say, with dark echoes.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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