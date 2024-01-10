'If Mr. Trump is such a strong candidate, why is he afraid of Ms. Haley?'

'Suddenly Donald Trump's campaign has made a notable turn'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

With the Iowa caucuses starting primary season Monday, former President Donald Trump has made a clear shift, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Suddenly, he's aiming "his advertising attacks not on Ron DeSantis but at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley," accusing her of raising taxes and opposing his border wall. "The politics aren't hard to discern." Haley is gaining in New Hampshire polls. Maybe the GOP nomination isn't a "fait accompli," after all.

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'What if the court does side with Trump?'

Greg Sargent in The New Republic

Donald Trump's claim he's immune from prosecution for trying to subvert the 2020 election because he was president at the time is "widely depicted as a Hail Mary effort to scuttle" the charges against him, says Greg Sargent in The New Republic. But it's also "about what comes next." If Trump prevails, "he'd be largely unshackled in a second presidential term, free to pursue all manner of corrupt designs with little fear of legal consequences."

Read more

'Take a real day off when you're sick'

LZ Granderson in the Los Angeles Times

Thirty-eight states are fighting high levels of respiratory illnesses like Covid-19, RSV, and the flu, says LZ Granderson in the Los Angeles Times. But many people find it hard to tell a supervisor they can't work from home because the pandemic showed technology makes it "easy to limp along" even when we feel terrible. This year, take a "legit" sick day. "If you're too sick to go to the office," you're "too sick to work."

Read more

'There is much Sisi can do to support post-Hamas Gaza'

David Schenker at Foreign Policy

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi makes a big show of supporting Palestinians, says David Schenker in Foreign Policy. His rhetoric has helped "channel popular anger" and boost his sagging popularity "during a profound domestic economic crisis" many Egyptians blame on him. But Sisi has "little affection for Hamas," the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood Egypt "largely eradicated" at home. After the war, he must really help by contributing peacekeepers and supporting a "post-Hamas Gaza."

Read more