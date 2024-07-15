Biden, Trump urge calm after assassination attempt

A 20-year-old gunman grazed Trump's ear and fatally shot a rally attendee on Saturday

Donald Trump survived assassination attempt
Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday
What happened

The 20-year-old gunman who grazed Donald Trump's ear and fatally shot an attendee at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday appeared to have acted alone with no clear motive, the FBI said yesterday.

President Joe Biden urged America to "lower the temperature in our politics" in a Sunday evening televised Oval Office address. Trump told the Washington Examiner that following the assassination attempt, he reworked his upcoming "humdinger" of a Republican National Convention speech to "bring the whole country" together.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

