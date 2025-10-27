‘Social media is the new tabloid’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘It needs to be said again: Leave Britney alone’
Kat Tenbarge at The New York Times
Britney Spears can “finally live on her own terms,” but an “online chorus of onlookers has howled about how she’s displayed that freedom on social media,” says Kat Tenbarge. This “time, it isn’t just the paparazzi following Ms. Spears’ every move,” as on social media “anyone can play the role of gossipmonger.” This “creates a cacophony that is difficult to ignore.” A “large audience’s benevolence” goes “only so far before it curdles into something far more sinister.”
‘The Lorax’s warning is clear. Will we speak for the trees and our wildlife?’
Jane Davenport at USA Today
President Donald Trump’s “administration is seeking to implement sweeping rollbacks to some of our country’s bedrock wildlife regulations,” and this “would degrade habitat on public lands, undermine decades of recovery efforts and accelerate the extinction crisis we face today,” says Jane Davenport. They “represent the modern-day ax at the base of our Truffula trees. And, unless we act, the ax will keep swinging.” This “unprecedented dismantling of our conservation framework would trade irreplaceable ecosystems for short-term profits.”
‘How can overworked and disengaged college students still get straight A’s?’
The Dallas Morning News editorial board
Walk “onto a college campus and you’ll hear the same refrain: Students are exhausted,” says The Dallas Morning News editorial board. Students “feel exhausted and anxious, yet they keep delivering on the traditional indicators of success — good grades and impressive résumés flush with clubs and extracurriculars.” They “might be spending less time on their academic work, or turning to tools like ChatGPT to help complete assignments, but their results are stronger than ever.”
‘The Springsteen movie shows the problem with today’s music biopics’
Carl Wilson at Slate
The “worst thing I can say about writer-director Scott Cooper’s new biopic about the making of ‘Nebraska’ is that I can’t imagine people bothering to love or to hate it that much,” says Carl Wilson. “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” is a “worthy try at the nearly impossible task of depicting cinematically an artist making a deeply interior turn.” But its “only real courage is in that attempt, not in its own content or form.”
-
Can the NBA survive FBI’s gambling investigation?
Talking Points A casualty of the ‘sports gambling revolution’
-
How are ICE’s recruitment woes complicating Trump’s immigration agenda?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Lowered training standards and ‘athletically allergic’ hopefuls are hindering the White House plan to turn the Department of Homeland Security into a federal police force
-
What is a bubble? Understanding the financial term.
the explainer An AI bubble burst could be looming
-
-
Trump vows new tariffs on Canada over Reagan ad
speed read The ad that offended the president has Ronald Reagan explaining why import taxes hurt the economy
-
Donald Trump’s week in Asia: can he shift power away from China?
Today's Big Question US president’s whirlwind week of diplomacy aims to bolster economic ties and de-escalate trade war with China
-
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rebellion: Maga hardliner turns on Trump
In the Spotlight The Georgia congresswoman’s independent streak has ‘not gone unnoticed’ by the president
-
‘Congratulations on your house, but maybe try a greyhound instead’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump wants to exert control over federal architecture
The Explainer Beyond his ballroom, Trump has several other architectural plans in mind
-
‘The nonviolence resulted from the organizers’ message’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump’s huge ballroom to replace razed East Wing
Speed Read The White House’s east wing is being torn down amid ballroom construction