WHCA rejects White House press seating grab

The White House Correspondents' Association objected to the Trump administration's bid to control where journalists sit during press briefings

White House briefing room
The White House wants to 'exert pressure on journalists over coverage they disagree with'
What happened

The White House Correspondents' Association Monday strongly objected to the Trump administration's reported plans to take control over which journalist sits where during White House press briefings. The WHCA has determined the seating chart for news organizations in the briefing room for decades.

