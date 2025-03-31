Trump 'not joking' about unconstitutional 3rd term

The president seems to be serious about seeking a third term in 2028

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on Air Force One
The 22nd amendment bars Trump from running for a third term
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was serious about possibly seeking a third term in 2028, telling NBC News there were "methods" to sidestep the 22nd amendment's hard two-term presidential limit.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

