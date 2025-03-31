Trump 'not joking' about unconstitutional 3rd term
The president seems to be serious about seeking a third term in 2028
What happened
President Donald Trump said Sunday he was serious about possibly seeking a third term in 2028, telling NBC News there were "methods" to sidestep the 22nd amendment's hard two-term presidential limit.
Who said what
"No, I'm not joking," Trump, 78, told NBC's Kristen Welker by phone when she asked him about seeking a third term. "There are methods which you could do it." Welker raised the idea of Vice President J.D. Vance running at the top of the ticket and agreeing to "pass the baton" to Trump if he won. Trump said "that's one," but "there are others." He declined to name any.
Trump has "often mused about the idea of a third term," but usually "more as a humorous aside" at rallies, The New York Times said. This was the first time he indicated he was "seriously considering the idea," though he has already "likened himself to a king" and "displayed governance tactics constitutional experts and historians have compared to authoritarianism."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The 22nd amendment bars Trump from running for a third term and the 12th amendment should prevent him from seeking the vice presidency, so "I don't think there's any 'one weird trick' to getting around presidential term limits," Derek Muller, a professor of election law at Notre Dame, told The Associated Press. But "a lame-duck president like Donald Trump has every incentive in the world to make it seem like he's not a lame duck."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Myanmar quake deaths rise as survivor search intensifies
speed read The magnitude-7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has killed a documented 2,000 people so far, and left scores more trapped beneath rubble
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'We should end this betrayal of man's best friend'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 31, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - improper ideology, robot replacements, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Why does Donald Trump want Greenland?
The Explainer Trump is not the only US president who has tried to gain control of Greenland
By The Week UK Published
-
What dangers does the leaked Signal chat expose the US to?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The White House's ballooning group chat scandal offered a masterclass in what not to say when prying eyes might be watching
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court upholds 'ghost gun' restrictions
Speed Read Ghost guns can be regulated like other firearms
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sets 25% tariffs on auto imports
Speed Read The White House says the move will increase domestic manufacturing. But the steep import taxes could also harm the US auto industry.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump allies urge White House to admit chat blunder
Speed Read Even pro-Trump figures are criticizing The White House's handling of the Signal scandal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Even authoritarian regimes need a measure of public support — the consent of at least some of the governed'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Waltz takes blame for texts amid calls for Hegseth ouster
Speed Read Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Michael Waltz to step down
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
USPS Postmaster General DeJoy steps down
Speed Read Louis DeJoy faced ongoing pressure from the Trump administration as they continue to seek power over the postal system
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published