NY judge rejects Trump trial delay as Florida case drags

Prosecutors in Trump's classified documents case have rebuked the Florida judge's order

Protesters urge speedy Donald Trump trials
It's increasingly likely the Florida case "will not go to trial before the November election"
(Image credit: Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Wednesday dismissed former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay his four criminal trials, keeping Trump's Manhattan hush-money case on track to start April 15. Trump's Florida federal trial on retaining classified secrets is mired in delays, prompting special counsel Jack Smith to rebuke U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a late Tuesday filing.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election Classified Documents
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us