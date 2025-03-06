Trump pauses Ukraine intelligence sharing

The decision is intended to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian field operatives use targeting software
The 'suspension of intelligence sharing to Ukraine is a major concession' to Putin
(Image credit: Yevhenii Vasyliev / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump has halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine's military, days after he froze military assistance to Kyiv, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and national security adviser Mike Waltz said Wednesday. They described the decision as a temporary measure to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

