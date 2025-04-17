UK-US trade deal: can Keir Starmer trust Donald Trump?

White House insiders say an agreement is 'two weeks' away but can Britain believe it?

US Vice President J.D. Vance, close-up shot in the Oval Office
Donald Trump 'really loves the United Kingdom': US Vice President J.D. Vance teases a deal
(Image credit: Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
There is a "good chance" that the UK and the US could reach a "great" trade agreement, said US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with UnHerd. Donald Trump "really loves the United Kingdom".

Of course, the UK has heard this story before but there might be some substance to Vance's overtures, with a White House official telling The Telegraph that an agreement is expected "soon". "Two weeks," he said, before adding, "Or maybe three."

