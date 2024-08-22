'The main thing is to ensure the unity of the West and support for Ukraine'

'Ukraine shows we're capable of winning after largest invasion of Russia since World War II'

Oleksandr Musiienko at USA Today

The "Ukrainian offensive into the Russian Kursk region" shows that Ukraine is "still capable of winning," says Oleksandr Musiienko. Ukraine should "redeploy additional forces to the east, work with our Western partners to obtain more weapons, apply them on the battlefield and thereby halt the enemy." Forcing Putin to "make concessions can only be achieved through military pressure. This is exactly what is happening now." It is "also important to demonstrate the weakness of Putin's power in Russia."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Make Elon Musk head of NASA'

Arthur Herman at The Wall Street Journal

The "right choice for Mr. Musk's talents and vision is obvious," says Arthur Herman. Donald Trump "should appoint him head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration" if he wins the election. NASA is "weighed down by a bureaucratic agenda that seems more interested in meeting diversity, equity and inclusion requirements than advancing America in space." Making "SpaceX's CEO the head of NASA would breathe new life into an agency struggling to rediscover its sense of national purpose."

Read more

'Is something rotten at the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs?'

Melissa Jacobs at The Guardian

Behind the "Super Bowl wins and the coaching records and the paparazzi swooning over the Kelce-Swift relationship is a different narrative" about the Kansas City Chiefs, says Melissa Jacobs. The Chiefs "have a pretty sordid history of ignoring off-field trouble," and their "disturbing history of turning a blind eye to controversy certainly predates" Head Coach Andy Reid. Fans "turn a blind eye to the Chiefs' history of turning a blind eye because they are winners."

Read more

'Undecided moderate women could be the tipping point this November'

Jackie Payne at the Chicago Tribune

There is "one thing that links these historically close election results in recent years — and that's the voting behavior of America's moderate women and particularly moderate white women," says Jackie Payne. These women are "looking for a candidate who speaks to them and their concerns, and they are going to show up at the polls in November." The "candidate who can speak to these issues they care about the most will come out victorious."

Read more