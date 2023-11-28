'Waste cooking oil will get airlines nowhere near holy grail of net zero'

Cooking oil won't help the aviation industry reach net zero

Ross Clark in The Spectator

"The attraction of SAF [sustainable airline fuels] for airlines is obvious," writes Ross Clark in The Spectator. Manufactured from "waste cooking oil" and "waste vegetable material", the fuel certainly "will do the job – albeit at a current cost of around four times that of normal jet fuel". So while it "might be a useful contribution" it gets the airline industry "nowhere near the holy grail of net zero".

The OpenAI soap opera is a lesson in why greed is good

Ben Wright in The Telegraph

The issues at OpenAI show how difficult it is for companies "to juggle the imperative to make money with their broader societal purpose", writes Ben Wright in The Telegraph. "It’s not that, for want of a phrase, greed is good; it’s just that, as an organising principle, no one’s come up with anything better." So the solution to OpenAI’s troubles? A "healthy dose of good, old-fashioned capitalism".

What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?

Mikulas Dzurinda on EU Observer

"Anyone claiming to know where Robert Fico's government will lead Slovakia is being, to put it mildly, rather audacious," writes Mikulas Dzurinda on EU Observer. "What we do know is that he leans towards Russia in its conflict with Ukraine." The left-wing populist has repeatedly claimed that "Russia's war against Ukraine is not our war, and that Slovakia would not send a single bullet to Ukraine".

Kidulting is tragic

Josiah Gogarty on UnHerd

The rise of kidults – adults pretending to be children through leisure activities – "is about throwing away responsibility and letting other grown-ups, whether they be events companies or film studios, take control", writes Josiah Gogarty on UnHerd. But these "other grown-ups" are "not your parents, and they do not have your best interests at heart. They want your money, and your pliant acceptance of their output."

